Keybank National Association OH Takes $266,000 Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,739 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,429 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 266.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,625 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

IART stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $64.81.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

