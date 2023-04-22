Keybank National Association OH Takes $274,000 Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 246,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.05 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

