Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Construction Partners by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Construction Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 15.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 204,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

