Keybank National Association OH Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $162.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.