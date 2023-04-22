KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.05.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

