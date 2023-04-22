KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.13%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.