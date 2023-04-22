Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 45,766 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.88. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 67.08, a current ratio of 67.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

