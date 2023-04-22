Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $505.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $517.19 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.