Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $505.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s previous close.
LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.
Lam Research Stock Performance
LRCX opened at $517.19 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $548.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lam Research
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lam Research (LRCX)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.