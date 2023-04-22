Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $600.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $565.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRCX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $517.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.79. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

