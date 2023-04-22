Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAMR opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

