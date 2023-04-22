Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $164,559,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after buying an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after buying an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.