Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $63.05 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 741.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 389,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 343,319 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,161 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 478.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,632 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

