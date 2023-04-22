Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LVS. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.54.

LVS opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $164,559,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,595,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $297,908,000 after buying an additional 2,344,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

