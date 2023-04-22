Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK opened at $75.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

