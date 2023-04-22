Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $8.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.08. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $38.96 EPS.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lithia Motors Stock Performance
LAD opened at $227.17 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.55.
Lithia Motors Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.
Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors
In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.