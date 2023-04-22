Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $8.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.08. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $34.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $38.96 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

LAD opened at $227.17 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $314.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.55.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,370,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,568,000 after buying an additional 351,163 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,185,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

