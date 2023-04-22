Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

LYV opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 310.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

