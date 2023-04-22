Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Director Purchases $250,556.02 in Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, John Donovan purchased 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $482.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

