Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Update

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the March 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 887,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total value of $234,018.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,163. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in L. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Loews by 6.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Loews by 33.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 50,318 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 99,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 22.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

Loews stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82. Loews has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $66.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

