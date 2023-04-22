Lpwm LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lpwm LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

