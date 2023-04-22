MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,652.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,984.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

MTSI stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTSI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.