Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Short Interest Update

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the March 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.23. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

