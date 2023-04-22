McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MKC opened at $85.68 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

