Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $130.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.