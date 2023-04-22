Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Calamos Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,026,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 382,640 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $725,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 794,243 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $190,475,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.74.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

