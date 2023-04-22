Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average is $251.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.74.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

