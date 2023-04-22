Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.27. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.74.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

