Morgan Stanley Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $70.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.