Morgan Stanley Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $63.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

SO stock opened at $73.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Southern

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after buying an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

