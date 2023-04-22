MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MYR Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,868,000 after buying an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,059,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MYR Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MYR Group

In other news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,860.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,860.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $130.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.