National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Bank were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 27.9% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBHC opened at $31.85 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

