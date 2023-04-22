National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,102,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,784,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Bank by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

