National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.
National Grid Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. National Grid has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
