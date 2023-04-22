National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42. National Grid has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

