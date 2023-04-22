National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 117.02%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.