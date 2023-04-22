Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,859 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,437,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,382,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 185,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,992,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,600 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

