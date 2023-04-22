Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,084 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,820 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,150,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,836,000 after acquiring an additional 158,483 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director William I. Jr. Bowen bought 670 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $33.98 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

