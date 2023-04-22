Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,276 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Featured Stories

