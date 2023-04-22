Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,818 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in KB Home by 11,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $42.61.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

