Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 797 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 76.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 7.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $53.96 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

