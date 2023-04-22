Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 405.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,883,495 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $785,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,352,672.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy Messano sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $33,132.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 328,718 shares of company stock worth $21,987,353. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $70.79 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. Equities analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

