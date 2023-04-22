Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 40.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

