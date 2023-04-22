Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $61.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Further Reading

