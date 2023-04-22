Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CAE were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,515,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,946,000 after buying an additional 3,423,142 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in CAE by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,077,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,939 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CAE by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,259 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth about $58,679,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,401,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 882,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CAE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CAE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $751.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.