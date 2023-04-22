Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTES has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $13.26 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $14.78. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

