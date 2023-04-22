Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 13,476 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,816 shares of company stock worth $7,735,650. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progyny Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of PGNY opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

