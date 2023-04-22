Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,797 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a negative return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 146.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
