Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 5,788 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -595.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.