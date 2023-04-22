Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 7,947 Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $220.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVI Industries Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

