Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 128.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 335,240 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $9.10.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

