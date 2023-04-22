Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.