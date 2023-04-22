Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 2.0 %

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.